Cargo turnover in Baltic ports down 6.7% in Q1
Of all cargos handled by the Baltic ports last year, 41.7% were reloaded in Latvia, 35.8% in Lithuania and 22.5% in Estonia.
Compared to the respective period in 2017, cargo turnover dropped in Latvian and Estonian ports and rose in Lithuanian ports.
The Latvian ports saw their cargo turnover decline 15.9%, or 2.935 million tons, to 15.556 million tons in the first quarter of 2018.
Meanwhile, the ports of Lithuania raised their cargo turnover by 7%, or 872,500 tons, to 13.345 million tons, and the Estonian ports reloaded 8.367 million tons of cargo during the first quarter of this year, down 6.8%, or 613,300 tons year-on-year.
The Lithuanian port of Klaipeda led other Baltic ports by cargo turnover in the first three months of 2018, as it reloaded 10.79 million tons, up 4.7% from the first quarter of 2017.
The Freeport of Riga was in second place with 8.223 million tons of cargo reloaded in the first quarter of 2018, down 11.6% year-on-year, and Estonia’s Tallinn port was third with 5.019 million tons, which was a 0.4% rise from the first quarter of 2017.
In 2017, all Baltic ports together received and shipped 149.571 million tons of cargo, up 2.4% from 2016. Of the total cargo turnover in Baltic ports last year, 41.4% were handled in Latvia, 35.4% in Lithuania and 23.3% in Estonia.
