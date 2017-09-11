Cargo turnover in Baltic ports down 6.7% in Q1

In the first quarter of 2018, all Baltic ports together received and shipped 37.268 million tons of cargo, which was 6.7% or 2.676 million tons less than in the respective period last year, according to the data released by the Latvian Statistical Bureau, cites LETA.

Of all cargos handled by the Baltic ports last year, 41.7% were reloaded in Latvia, 35.8% in Lithuania and 22.5% in Estonia.





Compared to the respective period in 2017, cargo turnover dropped in Latvian and Estonian ports and rose in Lithuanian ports.





The Latvian ports saw their cargo turnover decline 15.9%, or 2.935 million tons, to 15.556 million tons in the first quarter of 2018.





Meanwhile, the ports of Lithuania raised their cargo turnover by 7%, or 872,500 tons, to 13.345 million tons, and the Estonian ports reloaded 8.367 million tons of cargo during the first quarter of this year, down 6.8%, or 613,300 tons year-on-year.





The Lithuanian port of Klaipeda led other Baltic ports by cargo turnover in the first three months of 2018, as it reloaded 10.79 million tons, up 4.7% from the first quarter of 2017.





The Freeport of Riga was in second place with 8.223 million tons of cargo reloaded in the first quarter of 2018, down 11.6% year-on-year, and Estonia’s Tallinn port was third with 5.019 million tons, which was a 0.4% rise from the first quarter of 2017.





In 2017, all Baltic ports together received and shipped 149.571 million tons of cargo, up 2.4% from 2016. Of the total cargo turnover in Baltic ports last year, 41.4% were handled in Latvia, 35.4% in Lithuania and 23.3% in Estonia.