BLRT buys special shipyard transporter for EUR 1.1 mln

Estonian industrial group BLRT Grupp has become the owner of Estonia's first special truck with a carrying capacity of 500 tons by investing altogether 1.1 million euros in a KAMAG industrial transporter, informs LETA/BNS.

Special equipment and solutions must be utilized when carrying cargo within a shipyard. Large-scale products can be carried with the help of a KAMAG industrial transporter with a carrying capacity of 500 tons, including new generation fish farming barges, heavy metal structures, bridge components, open sea, gas and oil industry equipment, BLRT said.





"This investment is another step toward realizing the development strategy of BLRT Grupp planned for the next few years that will enable the group's companies Marketex Marine and Marketex Offshore Constructions to bring the production of unique appliances and large-scale structures to a new level," CEO of BLRT Grupp Veronika Ivanovskaja said.