Revenue of Lennuliiklusteeninduse decreased by 2.4% in 2017

The sales revenue of the state-owned air navigation services provider Lennuliiklusteeninduse AS last year decreased 2.4% to 26.4 million euros, while the number of flights serviced increased 7.3% to 221,600 flights, informs LETA/BNS.

The company's sales revenue as a result of decreasing the price of the service fell 2.4% to 26.4 million euros, EBITDA totaled 11.5 million euros, profit before tax was 8.3 million euros and net profit amounted to 6.2 million euros, Lennuliiklusteeninduse AS said.





The total number of flights that took place increased 7.3% to 221,600 flights. The total volume of overflights was 171,000, marking a year over year increase of 6.5%. The number of flights that operated at Tallinn Airport increased 10.5% and the number of local flights increased 8.4%.





The largest customers in 2017 were Finnair with 23% of the total number of overflights, followed by Rossiya Airliens with 7.5% and Deutsche Lufthansa with 6.1%. In terms of Estonian airports, LOT-Polskie Linie in cooperation with Estonia's Nordica, Airbaltic and Finnair, who performed 28%, 15% and 13% of the total number of flights, respectively.





"Thanks to the increased air traffic of the Estonian airspace, the staff of Lennuliiklusteeninduse AS has been growing at a stable rate already since 2002. As at the end of 2017, there are altogether 200 people working at the company and an approximately 5% increase in staff is likely to continue also this year, when we will once again recruit new air traffic controllers," Tanel Rautits, CEO of Lennuliiklusteeninduse AS, said.





Rautits added that the training of air traffic controllers is taking place in cooperation with European air traffic experts and essentially anyone interested in aviation can apply to become an air traffic controller with the deadline for applications being May 13.





He said that the board of the company in coordination with the supervisory board is to make a proposal to the owner to pay 3.7 million euros as dividend in 2018. "Altogether 8.3 million euros was paid out in dividend in 2016. The payment of dividend to the state is conditioned foremost by the fact that income of Lennuliiklusteeninduse AS must be used to also partly cover the expenses of the state made to provide air navigation services, flight search and rescue, the organization of supervision and other things," Rautits said.