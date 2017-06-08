More motorists pulled over during speed enforcement marathon in Latvia

The number of automobiles pulled over in Latvia during the pan-European speed enforcement marathon in 2018 is higher than in 2017, the State Police's Traffic Safety Department Chief Normunds Krapsis told Latvian Television today, cites LETA.

BC's photo.

According to Krapsis, 430 motorists were pulled over during the speed enforcement marathon last year, while this year the number is 544. This is probably attributable to the fact that the police have more unmarked automobiles this year, said Krapsis.





One person was detained for trying to bribe a police officer, added Krapsis. The person was driving at 90 kilometers per hour where the speed limit was 70 kilometers per hour, and he offered the police officer who pulled him over 2,000 Russian rubles (EUR 26). The offender was detained and a criminal case was opened.





The highest speeding violation was registered on Bauska Highway, where an Audi was traveling at 155 kilometers per hour in an area where the speed limit was 90 kilometers per hour.





The speed enforcement marathon continued for 24 hours from 6 a.m. on Wednesday to 6 a.m. on Thursday in most European Union member countries.