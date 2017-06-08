Latvian ports see cargo turnover fall 15.9% in Q1

In the first three months of 2018, all Latvian ports together handled 15.556 million tons of cargo, down 15.9% from the same period in 2017,writes LETA, according to the information released by the Transport Ministry.

Bulk cargos, which dominated in the Latvian ports in January-March this year, fell 16.7% year-on-year to 8.263 million tons. Coal cargos contracted 26.9% to 4.228 million tons, chemical cargos were down 23.7% to 625,000 tons and woodchip cargos dropped 18.9% to 383,800 tons.





Reloading of liquid cargos in the Latvian ports was down 29.7% to 4.111 million tons in January-March 2018. Oil products made up the largest part of the liquid cargos reloaded in the first three months of this year, falling 31.7% year-on-year to 3.863 million tons.





Handling of general cargos increased 16.7% to 3.181 million tons. Container cargos rose 4.5% to 1.209 million tons and roll on/roll off cargos grew 18.8% to 853,800 tons. Timber was up 35.6% to 996,700 tons.





Riga led other Latvian port by cargo turnover in January-March this year, having reloaded 8.223 million tons of cargo, which was 11.6% less than in the first three months of 2017. The port of Ventspils followed with 4.913 million tons of cargo reloaded in January-March 2018, down 30.8% year-on-year, and the port of Liepaja was third with 1.998 million tons of cargo, up 22.3% from January-February 2017.





Skulte led Latvia's small ports by cargo turnover in January-March 2018, as it reloaded 202,100 tons, down 13.5% year-on-year. Salacgriva followed with 103,400 tons, up 47.1%, and Mersrags was third with 93,900 tons at a 25.5% rise from the first three months of 2017.





All small Latvian ports together handled 421,300 tons of cargos in January-March this year, down 6.5% from the same period last year.





In 2017, the Latvian ports reloaded 61.877 million tons of cargo, down 2% from 2016.