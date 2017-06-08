Cargo turnover at Latvia's Skulte port drops 14% in Q1

The Skulte port in north-eastern Latvia reloaded 202,100 tons of cargo in the first quarter of 2018, which is a drop by nearly 14% from the same period in 2017, writes LETA, according to the information provided by the port.

In March this year, cargo turnover at the port was 67,600 tons.





Timber prevailed among cargos handled at the Skulte port in the first three months of 2018 at 108,900 tons, down 5.1% year-on-year while peat handling rose 34% to 45,800 tons. Woodchips were reloaded in the amount of 40,800 tons, which was a 39.3% decline from the first quarter of 2017.





As reported, the annual cargo turnover at the Skulte port in 2017 was 819,800 tons or by 9.1% more than in 2016.





There are three large and seven small ports in Latvia. The Skulte port is the largest of Latvia's small ports by the cargo turnover in 2017.