Tuesday, 10.04.2018, 14:07
Cargo turnover in Riga port decreased by 11.6% in Q1
Bulk cargos accounted for 5.205 million tons of the annual cargo turnover in the first three months of this year, down 9.5% year-on-year. Handling of general cargos rose 16.5% year-on-year to 1.951 million tons, and reloading of liquid cargos fell 43.4% to 1.067 million tons.
Coal prevailed among the cargos reloaded in the Freeport of Riga in January-March at 38.8%, compared to 35% in 2017. Coal in the first three months of this year accounted for 3.19 million tons, down 8,8% year-on-year.
Container cargos made up 13.7% of all cargos handled in the port in the said period, followed by oil product cargos with 12.8% of all cargos, timber with 10.2% and chemical cargos with 6.4%.
In March the Riga port reloaded 2.74 million tons of cargos, including 1.818 million tons of bulk cargos, 644,600 tons of general cargos, and 377,600 tons of liquid cargos.
In the first three months of 2017, the Freeport of Riga handled 9.307 million tons.
Riga is the largest Latvian port in terms of both cargo turnover and passengers.
