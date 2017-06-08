Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 09.04.2018, 14:43
Opponents of Rail Baltic: EU Commission hasn’t assessed cost-benefit analysis
The information came in the Commission's response to an analysis by ARB of alleged mistakes found by it in the analysis completed in January.
"ARB sent an analysis of mistakes worth at least 4.1 billion euros contained in the cost-benefit study conducted by Ernst & Young (EY) last year to members of the government, RB Rail, auditors general and the European Commission. According to the analysis by ARB, following the elimination of mistakes, the cost-benefit study demonstrates that Rail Baltic in its intended form is not feasible socio-economically and is harmful for Estonia," the nonprofit said.
"In the response that ARB has received from the European Commission it is explained that experts of the European Commission have not evaluated the cost-benefit study by EY because it has never been filed with an application for funding. The Commission has argued earlier, however, that the study is consistent with valid requirements because it was commissioned from a trustworthy auditing company and the methodology used in it is correct," ARB said.
"The argument that the methodology of the cost-benefit study is correct only means that the study indeed contains the mandatory cost and revenue lienes. We assert that the numbers on some of these lines are incorrect, and now finally the European Commission admits that they have not assessed it either," said Priit Humal, member of the board of ARB.
He said that the response received from the Commission does not fully satisfy ARB because some of the questions have been ignored. RB Rail and members of the government have not responded to the letter.
Humal said that while ARB considers a sensible rail connection with Europe to be very important, it is against lying, manipulation and secrecy. "The new railway connection has to be established in a manner that would be viable and beneficial for our residents," he said.
Humal added that since RB Rail CEO Baiba Rubesa refused ARB floor at an upcoming conference on Rail Baltic, they are about to hold a rally in front of the conference venue at Tornimae 3, Tallinn from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
- 09.04.2018 Latvian food, agricultural and fish product exports grew by 21.3% in 2017
- 09.04.2018 Estonia issues 3 large investor residence permits in 2017
- 09.04.2018 Lithuanian EnMin in Kiev: Nord Stream 2 is clearly geopolitical project of Russia
- 09.04.2018 Lithuanian Railway posts EUR 108 mln in revenue in Q1
- 09.04.2018 Latvia wins gold at U-18 World Hockey Championship Division A
- 09.04.2018 Члены эстонских делегаций ПАСЕ и ПА ОБСЕ будут наблюдателями на выборах в Азербайджане
- 09.04.2018 500 public administration jobs were cut in 2017 in Latvia
- 09.04.2018 Klaipeda port doesn't fear competition of Kaliningrad cruise terminal
- 09.04.2018 Eesti Pank: economic growth of external environment to bring along price growth
- 09.04.2018 Facebook confirms to Latvian president willingness to cooperate, ensure transparency of election process