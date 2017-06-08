Half European flights face delays after computer failure

Around half of all flights in Europe faced delays on April 3rd after a technical problem at Eurocontrol, which runs the EU's air traffic control system, reports LETA/AFP.

"Today (April 3rd) 29,500 flights were expected in the European network. Approximately half of those could have some delay as a result of the system outage," a Eurocontrol statement said.





Eurocontrol said it had identified the problem and expected to resolve it "late (Tuesday) evening".





"Contingency procedures are being put in place," the agency said, adding that air traffic control had not been directly affected and "there are no safety implications arising from this incident."





Several airports across the continent, including Brussels, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Helsinki, Prague and Copenhagen, have warned of possible delays.