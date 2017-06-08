EU – Baltic States, Port, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 03.04.2018, 14:05
Tallink's Q1 passenger numbers decreased by 0.5%
The number of passenger vehicles increased by 2.3% to 222,400 units, Tallink told the stock exchange.
"In the first quarter of 2018 the number of passengers grew on almost all of our lines save for the Finland-Sweden lines, where repair and maintenance carried out on one vessel meant that during almost ten weeks only one cruise vessel operated the line instead of the usual two vessels. Hence the reduction in passenger numbers on that route was not unexpected for us. Despite the 0.5% reduction in total passenger numbers, it is positive that our Estonia-Sweden and especially the Latvia-Sweden route are developing rapidly when it comes to passengers," AS Tallink Grupp CFO Veiko Haavapuu said.
In March, Tallink carried 715,800 passengers, 1.2% less than in March 2017. The number of cargo units decreased by 0.3% to 31,900 and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 1.4% to 80,800.
The cruise ferry Baltic Princess did not operate on the route for 68 days in the first quarter due to maintenance and repair works.
The number of passengers in the first quarter was biggest on the Estonia-Finland route, where over 1 million passengers were carried, marking an improvement of 1.3% on the first quarter of 2017. The number of passengers traveling between Finland and Sweden dropped 9.9% to 523,000.
Passengers between Estonia and Sweden numbered 227,000, marking a rise of 5.7%, while the number of passengers on the Latvia-Sweden route soared 16.8% to 155,000.
- 03.04.2018 Lithuania joins EU project to develop naval surveillance technology
- 03.04.2018 Литовские энергетики готовятся к блэкауту
- 03.04.2018 Tallinn to put self-driving buses on 2 new routes
- 03.04.2018 Даугавпилс купит российские трамваи у литовцев
- 03.04.2018 Ltfirewood looks for suppliers in Russia, Belarus
- 03.04.2018 AHL Logistics buys plant, warehouse at Muuga Port
- 03.04.2018 Towards a well-functioning European labour market
- 03.04.2018 На встрече президентов США и стран Балтии: три темы
- 03.04.2018 В Эстонии сняли с мели грузовое судно