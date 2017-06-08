Tallink's Q1 passenger numbers decreased by 0.5%

Ships of the listed Estonian shipper Tallink Grupp carried 1.9 million passengers in the first quarter 2018, 0.5% less than in the same three-month period in 2017, whereas the number of cargo units carried grew 8.2% to 90,700, informs LETA/BNS.

The number of passenger vehicles increased by 2.3% to 222,400 units, Tallink told the stock exchange.





"In the first quarter of 2018 the number of passengers grew on almost all of our lines save for the Finland-Sweden lines, where repair and maintenance carried out on one vessel meant that during almost ten weeks only one cruise vessel operated the line instead of the usual two vessels. Hence the reduction in passenger numbers on that route was not unexpected for us. Despite the 0.5% reduction in total passenger numbers, it is positive that our Estonia-Sweden and especially the Latvia-Sweden route are developing rapidly when it comes to passengers," AS Tallink Grupp CFO Veiko Haavapuu said.





In March, Tallink carried 715,800 passengers, 1.2% less than in March 2017. The number of cargo units decreased by 0.3% to 31,900 and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 1.4% to 80,800.





The cruise ferry Baltic Princess did not operate on the route for 68 days in the first quarter due to maintenance and repair works.





The number of passengers in the first quarter was biggest on the Estonia-Finland route, where over 1 million passengers were carried, marking an improvement of 1.3% on the first quarter of 2017. The number of passengers traveling between Finland and Sweden dropped 9.9% to 523,000.





Passengers between Estonia and Sweden numbered 227,000, marking a rise of 5.7%, while the number of passengers on the Latvia-Sweden route soared 16.8% to 155,000.