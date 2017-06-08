Baltic States – CIS, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Railways, Transport
Head of Latvian Railway: company financially stable regardless of decline in freight
Berzins said that the net turnover of Latvijas Dzelzcels in 2017 shrank EUR 12.4 million or 6% year-on-year to EUR 180.2 million. However, the turnover decrease was smaller than the reduction of freight amounts which is a proof that the company is capable of balancing its revenue, he stressed.
"Profit before taxes in 2017 was EUR 0.8 million, and this figure also confirms that Latvijas Dzelzcels is capable of ensuring financial balance also in less favorable market conditions," the president of the company said, adding that the Latvijas Dzelzcels group was restructured last year to increase efficiency of its operations which enabled the company to achieve a positive result.
Last year the Latvian public railway infrastructure was used to carry 17.5 million passengers, up 1.5% year-on-year, and 43.8 million tons, down 8.4%, according to Berzins.
The Latvian transport minister spoke approvingly about the efforts by Latvijas Dzelzcels in recent years to improve efficiency, to develop new services and to enter new markets. He said those efforts showed in the annual financial results of the company which should be considered stable in the existing market situation.
Augulis praised Latvijas Dzelzcels for focusing on development of new cooperation ties and strengthening them in Germany, China, India, Iran, Central Asia as well as in the existing Latvian transit markets - Russia and Belarus - in 207.
The most important tasks in 2018 will be to adopt the Indicative Railway Infrastructure Development Plan and, based on this plan, to sign a multi-annual agreement for infrastructure maintenance and development and to ensure financial balance of Latvijas Dzelzcels as the railway infrastructure manager in the next five years, the minister said.
