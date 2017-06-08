HHLA to buy Estonian Transiidikeskuse

German logistics company Hamburgen Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is to buy the Estonian container terminal operator Transiidikeskuse AS from Anatoli Kanajev for several tens of millions of euros, informs LETA/BNS.

HHLA entered into a contract to purchase all the shares of Transiidikeskuse AS. The latter's owner will be HHLA International GmbH, HHLA announced.





"I am glad to hand over responsibility for Transiidikeskuse AS to HHLA. HHLA has extensive experience and expertise as a container terminal operator. This will ensure that Transiidikeskuse AS will be successful in the future and will also see sustainable development," said Kanajev, who will be on the supervisory board of Transiidikeskuse in the future.





"Estonia is one of the fastest-growing economies in Europe and a pioneer when it comes to digitization. We are therefore pleased to be integrating Transiidikeskuse AS – already a profitable and high-performing company – into the HHLA family. One of HHLA's targets is to grow internationally. The successful conclusion of this contract shows that we are doing just that," CEO of HHLA Angela Titzrath said.





"The acquisition enables us to enter a promising regional market that offers growth potential as a result of its geographic position and its link to the "New Silk Road". As Hanseatic cities, Hamburg and Tallinn share a long history, to which HHLA is now adding a new chapter. At the same time, we will continue to enhance the Port of Hamburg by investing in facilities and technology. We are a Hamburg-based company, at home in Europe and operating globally," Titzrath said.





According to HHLA, "the acquisition price is a middle double-digit million euro amount". Completion of the transaction is subject to various conditions precedent and is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2018. HHLA's supervisory board has already approved the acquisition.





The container terminal currently has a high utilization of its capacity of around 300,000 TEU which can be increased to approximately 800,000 TEU. HHLA expects to leverage synergies by further professionalizing sales and operations and integrating the port operator into the HHLA network.





Muuga, which is just a few kilometres from the capital Tallinn, is Estonia's main commercial port and an important maritime location in the Baltic region. The company newly acquired by HHLA is the market leader in container handling in the Baltic country and also operates a multipurpose terminal for break bulk, bulk and RoRo handling.





Transiidikeskuse AS is a specialized container and general goods operator in the free zone of the port of Muuga just outside Tallinn. The company's main owner with a holding of 99.53 percent is Kanajev. The 2016 revenue of Transiidikeskuse AS was 19.2 million euros and profit 3.5 million euros, and at the end of the year the company employed 229 people.