Customs seize 17,472 pairs of fake Nike footwear at Freeport of Riga

Customs officers at the Freeport of Riga seized 17,472 pairs of fake Nike shoes while checking two containers that had arrived from China with footwear meant for a recipient in Russia, LETA was told at the State Revenue Service.

Photo: vid.gov.lv

According to information provided by an authorized Nike representative, the value of an equivalent number of original Nike shoes would be EUR 1.74 million.





A decision on the counterfeit goods’ destruction is expected to be taken shortly.





Last year, Latvian customs officers seized 81,484 units of counterfeit goods, which is 49% more than in 2016.





The counterfeit goods seized in 2017 mostly included footwear, clothes, cellphones, their parts and accessories, watches and medicines. In most cases, these goods were shipped from China, Hong Kong and Turkey.