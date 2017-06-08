Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 26.03.2018, 14:38
Customs seize 17,472 pairs of fake Nike footwear at Freeport of Riga
BC, Riga, 26.03.2018.Print version
Customs officers at the Freeport of Riga seized 17,472 pairs of fake Nike shoes while checking two containers that had arrived from China with footwear meant for a recipient in Russia, LETA was told at the State Revenue Service.
|Photo: vid.gov.lv
According to information provided by an authorized Nike representative, the value of an equivalent number of original Nike shoes would be EUR 1.74 million.
A decision on the counterfeit goods’ destruction is expected to be taken shortly.
Last year, Latvian customs officers seized 81,484 units of counterfeit goods, which is 49% more than in 2016.
The counterfeit goods seized in 2017 mostly included footwear, clothes, cellphones, their parts and accessories, watches and medicines. In most cases, these goods were shipped from China, Hong Kong and Turkey.
Other articles:
- 26.03.2018 SVC Group from Latvia to build pharmaceutical plant in Uzbekistan
- 26.03.2018 Arhis Arhitekti wins first prize in competition for design of air traffic control tower at Riga airport
- 26.03.2018 Jonass continues winning ways in Spain
- 26.03.2018 Lithuania's Security Department skeptical about e-voting possibility
- 26.03.2018 Aldaris brewery to spend EUR 100,000 on improving work environment
- 26.03.2018 Эстонские пасатели проведут профилактику торговых центров
- 26.03.2018 Правительство Латвии 3 апреля рассмотрит предложение о школьном обучении с шести лет
- 26.03.2018 Выпустим детей из школы с незакрепленными знаниями
- 26.03.2018 Rigas Juvelierizstradajumu Rupnica closes 2017 with audited loss of EUR 85,300
- 26.03.2018 Over 500 foreigners fail to pass Lithuanian intelligence scan in 2017