Three Vexoil Bunkering ships to be sold at auction to repay Rietumu Banka loan

Bailiff Ainars Susts is organizing an auction to sell three ships of Vexoil Bunkering company in order to repay a loan to Rietumu Banka, according to an announcement published in the official government gazette Latvijas Vestnesis, cites LETA.

The three vessels that are being put up for auction are the Ellina, the Dmitrijs and the West Lynda.





LETA was told at the company that Vexoil Bunkering used a loan from Rietumu Banka to purchase these ships. Since the loan was not repaid on time, it became a debt the bank now wants to recover by auctioning the aforementioned ships.





According to information available at Firmas.lv, Vexoil Bunkering has pledged collateral worth EUR 11.115 million to Rietumu Banka.





The auction will take place from March 27 to April 26. Bidders can register for the auction until April 16.





The starting price at the auction has been set at EUR 63,000 for Ellina, EUR 83,000 for the Dmitrijs and EUR 270,000 for the West Lynda.





Vexoil Bunkering posted EUR 461,119 in profit on a turnover of EUR 2.742 million for 2016. The company, established in 2001, belongs to Reinis Inkens (20%) and Dmitrijs Cebotarjovs (80%).