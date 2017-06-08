Belarus' shipments to have impact on Klaipeda port's 2018 results

Increasing container traffic is diving growth at the Lithuanian seaport of Klaipeda in 2018, but Belarus' cargo shipments may have an impact on the port's results, a port official said on Wednesday, cites LETA/BNS.

"The result, so far, is good. Amid a continuing decline at neighboring ports, we maintain rather good cargo volumes," Arturas Drungilas, the port's marketing and administrating director, told BNS on Wednesday.





"But everything will depend on Belarusian cargo exports and imports. The port's results last year were greatly affected by a drop in Belarusian oil product volumes," he added.





The Lithuanian port handled 7.251 million tons of cargo in January through February, up by 407,900 tons, or 6%, from 6.843 million tons a year ago.





"We have good growth in containers this year, at almost 17%, as well as growth in metal cargoes. The container growth is due to increased consumption, because containers mostly contain consumer goods," Drungilas said.





In January through February year-on-year, bulk cargo volumes fell by 3.4% to 2.988 million tons. General cargo volumes rose by 19.6% to 2.285 million tons and liquid cargo volumes were up by 7.6% to 1.979 million tons.