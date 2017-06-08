Riga's Vansu Bridge stairs to be completely rebuilt for around EUR 100,000

The Riga City Council's Traffic Department will completely rebuild the stairs of Vansu (Suspension) Bridge, which could cost around EUR 100,000, the Riga City Council's Traffic and Transport Committee decided on March 21st, reports LETA.

The municipality expects that designing new stairs for the bridge could take four to six months, and reconstruction itself could continue for three to four months. According to the Traffic Department's acting director Emils Jakrins, designing the new stairs could cost around EUR 10,000 and reconstruction itself - about EUR 100,000.





The committee's decision was preceded by lengthy discussions about the technical condition of the bridge, how it should or should not be maintained, and the condition of other bridges in Riga.





Riga Technical University Professor and company Inzenierbuve CEO Ainars Paeglitis, whose company has been regularly inspecting Vansu Bridge for wear and tear, told councilmen that the bridge was in good condition, while the stairs of the bridge, although rather dilapidated, were safe to use.