Over 70 procurements to be announced for Rail Baltica in 2018

Over 70 procurements are planned to be announced this year as part of the Rail Baltica fast train project in the Baltic states, said RB Rail, the pan-Baltic joint venture for implementation of the project, informs LETA.

A full list of Rail Baltica planned procurements this year and their schedule are available at the official project webpage railbaltica.org.





All 72 tenders, 68 of which are related to the provision of services, are to be discussed in detail in the milestone international event of the Rail Baltica project - Rail Baltica Global Forum 2018 that will take place on April 11 in Tallinn, Estonia.





In the event, the representatives of the central coordinator of the Rail Baltica project, RB Rail, as well as the representatives of the project's national implementing bodies - Rail Baltic Estonia, Eiropas Dzelzcela Linijas and Rail Baltica Statyba - will inform in detail about the general and national procurement plans and the detailed list of the 2018 procurement and national procurement.





The Rail Baltica Global Forum 2018 is the key international Rail Baltica event of the year that will discuss the Rail Baltica role in the North-Sea - Baltic TENT-T Core Network Corridor, the project's procurement and financing, as well as the implementation of the project from national, regional and EU perspective. The Forum will bring together top executives and decision makers, rail, logistics and economics professionals, influential politicians and institutions as well as potential suppliers for the project from across Europe.





The second day of the Forum is planned as an Industry Suppliers' Day with an aim to gather together suppliers from the three Baltic States and beyond to present the Rail Baltica Design Guidelines, main design tenders in 2018 as well as to introduce the full Project's procurement list of 2018.The aim of the event is also to facilitate formation of partnerships between national and foreign companies in order to strengthen competition in the procurement of the Rail Baltica Global Project.





RB Rail is a joint venture set up by Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania to act as the central coordinator for the Rail Baltica project for the construction of a new fast conventional, European standard gauge double track electrified railway line from Tallinn to the Lithuanian-Polish border to create a connection with other European countries.





Part of the project costs, estimated around EUR 5.8 billion in total, are to be financed from the EU funds.