Cargo vessel in distress near Gogland island not at risk of fuel leak

The cargo vessel in distress at sea near the Russian island of Gogland in the Gulf of Finland is not at risk of a fuel leak, neither is the ship at risk of drowning, the Finnish coast guard said on Thursday evening, cites LETA/BNS.

There was a 22-member crew on board the vessel headed to St. Petersburg. According to the Finnish coast guard, the seamen are in no direct danger, but if necessary, their evacuation will be started.





"No fuel or anything else is leaking into the sea from the ship," Tommi Karppi, head of sea rescue at the Finnish Border Guard Board, told the Finnish STT news agency.





There is approximately six meters of water in the engine room of the ship. The reason for the water invasion may have been a failure in the plumbing.





Karppi said that it was not yet decided, which port the vessel will be towed to. The ship is not able to move on its own.





Glory Hongkong, a cargo vessel sailing under the flag of Panama, issued an emergency call at 12:41 p.m. on Thursday, while in international waters.





The Finnish icebreaker Nordica has arrived at the scene, while the guard boat Tursas should also arrive in the evening. If necessary, a border guard helicopter will be sent to help from Kotka, which will be able to arrive in approximately 15 minutes.