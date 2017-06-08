Estonia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 08.03.2018, 22:49
Over 2,000 service provider cards issued to drivers in Estonia since November
During 2017, a course in professional training for taxi
drivers was completed by 527 drivers, half the number for 2016.
The amendments effective since November dropped the
requirement for a person to have passed a course in professional training for
taxi drivers to become eligible for a service provider card.
Where from January to October 2017, 545 service provider
cards were issued to drivers, in November the number of applicants was 947, in
December 393, in January 400 and in February 335, Pille Pikner, chief specialist
at the public transport department of the Road Administration told.
Professional training of a taxi driver was completed by 527
people during the year, 52.8 % less than in 2016.
Inga Aalde, marketing specialist at Taxify, said that all Taxify
drivers have a valid service provider card. She refused to disclose the precise
number of drivers that have joined the Taxify platform, as that is a business
secret.
The amendments to the Public Transport Act define
passenger carriage service provided with the intermediation of an information
society service as a separate kind of taxi service.
The amended law imposes equal minimum requirements for the
provision of taxi service and service provided with the intermediation of an
information society service, which make the possession of an activity license,
a vehicle card and a service provider card mandatory for all service providers.
The requirement for a driver to have completed a taxi driver training course
meanwhile was dropped.
- 08.03.2018 Some 2,000 cars in line to enter Estonia in Ivangorod
- 08.03.2018 Cargo vessel in distress near Gogland island not at risk of fuel leak
- 08.03.2018 Australia to open its first pop-up embassy in Tallinn
- 08.03.2018 Минфин Эстонии подозревает концерн Hkscan в уклонении от налогов
- 08.03.2018 В Ивангороде въезда в Эстонию ждали около 2000 автомобилей
- 08.03.2018 Клайпеда снижает портовые сборы для паромов
- 08.03.2018 Hansapost и Hobby Hall объединились
- 08.03.2018 Минфин: инфляция в Эстонии замедлилась
- 08.03.2018 Структурный дефицит госбюджета Эстонии вырастет в этом году до 1,5 % ВВП
- 08.03.2018 Andris Linuzs: Disagreements among RB Rail shareholders not critical to the project