Over 2,000 service provider cards issued to drivers in Estonia since November

In total 2,075 service provider cards have been issued to drivers in Estonia since the relevant amendments to the Public Transport Act took effect in November, the Road Administration said LETA/BNS.

During 2017, a course in professional training for taxi drivers was completed by 527 drivers, half the number for 2016.





The amendments effective since November dropped the requirement for a person to have passed a course in professional training for taxi drivers to become eligible for a service provider card.





Where from January to October 2017, 545 service provider cards were issued to drivers, in November the number of applicants was 947, in December 393, in January 400 and in February 335, Pille Pikner, chief specialist at the public transport department of the Road Administration told.





Professional training of a taxi driver was completed by 527 people during the year, 52.8 % less than in 2016.





Inga Aalde, marketing specialist at Taxify, said that all Taxify drivers have a valid service provider card. She refused to disclose the precise number of drivers that have joined the Taxify platform, as that is a business secret.





The amendments to the Public Transport Act define passenger carriage service provided with the intermediation of an information society service as a separate kind of taxi service.





The amended law imposes equal minimum requirements for the provision of taxi service and service provided with the intermediation of an information society service, which make the possession of an activity license, a vehicle card and a service provider card mandatory for all service providers. The requirement for a driver to have completed a taxi driver training course meanwhile was dropped.