Designer to be sought for Parnu airport

The state-owned airport company AS Tallinna Lennujaam (Tallinn Airport) said that the search for a designer for Parnu airport will start soon, the according to regional newspaper Parnu Postimees writes LETA/BNS.

The reconstruction work of Parnu airport is still in the preparatory phase, but a number of necessary preliminary work has been carried out, for example geodetic research, preliminary assessment of environmental impact. Priit Koff, chief of corporate communication and business development at Tallinn Airport, replied to a question of the newspaper by saying that the local government, that is the rural municipality of Tori, has issued the terms of airport design, on the basis of which a tender for finding the designer will be announced in the near future.





"The designer is expected to deliver a final project with a building permit application in six months. Then, the announcement of a tender for a builder will follow," Koff said.

A detailed plan has been launched in parallel, which would enable to expand the existing passenger terminal and establish a new combiner hangar, garage, workshop and warehouse. When it comes to those, a design will precede construction first. In addition, preparations for organizing equipment tenders are ongoing. "From the point of view of the airport, work is ongoing and everything is going smoothly at present," Koff said.