Monday, 05.03.2018, 20:51
Designer to be sought for Parnu airport
The reconstruction work of Parnu airport is still in the
preparatory phase, but a number of necessary preliminary work has been carried
out, for example geodetic research, preliminary assessment of environmental
impact. Priit Koff, chief of corporate communication and business development
at Tallinn Airport, replied to a question of the newspaper by saying that the
local government, that is the rural municipality of Tori, has issued the terms
of airport design, on the basis of which a tender for finding the designer will
be announced in the near future.
"The designer is expected to deliver a final project
with a building permit application in six months. Then, the announcement of a
tender for a builder will follow," Koff said.
A detailed plan has been launched in parallel, which would
enable to expand the existing passenger terminal and establish a new combiner
hangar, garage, workshop and warehouse. When it comes to those, a design will
precede construction first. In addition, preparations for organizing equipment
tenders are ongoing. "From the point of view of the airport, work is
ongoing and everything is going smoothly at present," Koff said.
