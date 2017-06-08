Analytics, Latvia, Statistics, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 02.03.2018, 18:59
Riga International Coach Terminal reports 0.5% increase in passenger numbers in January
BC, Riga , 02.03.2018.Print version
In January 2018, Riga International Coach Terminal saw the number of passengers rise 0.5% against the same period a year ago to 121,544 people, LETA was told at the terminal.
The number of inbound buses grew 0.8% y-o-y to 13,289 in
January.
As reported, in 2017 Riga International Coach Terminal saw
the number of passengers drop 4.8% from a year before to 1,661,529 people, The
number of inbound buses rose by 0.25% y-o-y to 156,865 in 2017.
Riga International Coach Terminal is indirectly owned by the
Riga local authority.
Other articles:
- 02.03.2018 Moody: Government of Latvia Financial scandals raise questions over supervisory capacity and weigh on institutional strength
- 02.03.2018 Russia's RusLine to resume flights from Moscow to Lithuania's Palanga resort
- 02.03.2018 SEB: Pulp industry among most productive industries in Estonia
- 02.03.2018 Moody: Финансовые скандалы вызывают вопросы по надзорной способности властей Латвии
- 02.03.2018 Nordecon за 6 млн. евро построит дорожную развязку Вескитамми
- 02.03.2018 Гарантированные вклады клиентам ABLV Bank будет выплачивать Citadele
- 02.03.2018 Латвия объявит конкурс на должность руководителя службы по борьбе с легализацией незаконно нажитых средств
- 02.03.2018 В январе выручка предприятий розничной торговли Эстонии снизилась на 1%
- 02.03.2018 Литовским автоперевозчикам сложнее трудоустроить украинцев
- 02.03.2018 В Эстонии заработает бесплатный уездный общественный транспорт