Riga International Coach Terminal reports 0.5% increase in passenger numbers in January

BC, Riga , 02.03.2018.
In January 2018, Riga International Coach Terminal saw the number of passengers rise 0.5% against the same period a year ago to 121,544 people, LETA was told at the terminal.

The number of inbound buses grew 0.8% y-o-y to 13,289 in January.


As reported, in 2017 Riga International Coach Terminal saw the number of passengers drop 4.8% from a year before to 1,661,529 people, The number of inbound buses rose by 0.25% y-o-y to 156,865 in 2017.


Riga International Coach Terminal is indirectly owned by the Riga local authority.




