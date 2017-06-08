Riga International Coach Terminal reports 0.5% increase in passenger numbers in January

In January 2018, Riga International Coach Terminal saw the number of passengers rise 0.5% against the same period a year ago to 121,544 people, LETA was told at the terminal.

The number of inbound buses grew 0.8% y-o-y to 13,289 in January.





As reported, in 2017 Riga International Coach Terminal saw the number of passengers drop 4.8% from a year before to 1,661,529 people, The number of inbound buses rose by 0.25% y-o-y to 156,865 in 2017.





Riga International Coach Terminal is indirectly owned by the Riga local authority.