Latvia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 01.03.2018, 18:21
Rigas Satiksme municipal transport company reports EUR 7,667 in unaudited 2017 loss
In 2017, revenue from public transport services accounted
for 29% of the company's turnover, parking services provided 8% and financing
allocated by the central government and the Riga local authority made up 63% of
last year's turnover.
The transport company's management informed that parking
services generated EUR 12.5 mln in revenue, which is a 10.2% increase against
2016.
The transport company's operational costs grew by EUR 7.9 mln
y-o-y to EUR 161.8 mln in 2017.
In 2017, Rigas
Satiksme carried 142.7 mln passengers, down 0.5% from 2016.
The share of Rigas Satiksme passengers paying the full price
for public transportation services contracted by 5 percentage points to 13%,
the number of passengers using time tickets declined by two percentage points
to 13 %, and the share of passengers carried free of charge remained unchanged
at 48%. The share of passengers using discount tickets reached 26%.
At the end of last year, Rigas
Satiksme operated 5,989 municipal parking lots.
In 2016, Rigas
Satiksme generated EUR 154.067 mln in turnover and sustained a EUR 13,452
loss.
Fully owned by the Riga City Council, Rigas Satiksme
provides bus, tram and trolleybus services to passengers in Riga.
- 01.03.2018 Средняя брутто-зарплата в 2017 году в Латвии увеличилась на 7,9%
- 01.03.2018 Latvia's ABLV Bank posts EUR 51.209 mln in 2017 profit
- 01.03.2018 Рига – Краков: пленер графиков
- 01.03.2018 Baltic International Bank posts EUR 2.668 mln in preliminary loss for 2017
- 01.03.2018 Olainfarm pharmaceutical company posts EUR 11.632 mln in preliminary profit in 2017
- 01.03.2018 Insurance company Balta posts EUR 5.926 mln in profit in 2017
- 01.03.2018 Latvijas Balzams distillery posts EUR 8.584 mln in preliminary 2017 profit
- 01.03.2018 Lietuvos gelezinkeliai открыло представительство в Польше
- 01.03.2018 40% нотариусов при работе с клиентами сталкивались с последствиями мошенничества
- 01.03.2018 Ķekava принята в клуб Aviagen 400