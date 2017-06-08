Rigas Satiksme municipal transport company reports EUR 7,667 in unaudited 2017 loss

Rigas Satiksme municipal transport company closed last year with EUR 152.39 mln in turnover, which dropped 1.1% from a year before, while the company's losses shrank 43 % y-o-y to EUR 7,667, according to information released by the company writes LETA.

In 2017, revenue from public transport services accounted for 29% of the company's turnover, parking services provided 8% and financing allocated by the central government and the Riga local authority made up 63% of last year's turnover.

The transport company's management informed that parking services generated EUR 12.5 mln in revenue, which is a 10.2% increase against 2016.





The transport company's operational costs grew by EUR 7.9 mln y-o-y to EUR 161.8 mln in 2017.





In 2017, Rigas Satiksme carried 142.7 mln passengers, down 0.5% from 2016.

The share of Rigas Satiksme passengers paying the full price for public transportation services contracted by 5 percentage points to 13%, the number of passengers using time tickets declined by two percentage points to 13 %, and the share of passengers carried free of charge remained unchanged at 48%. The share of passengers using discount tickets reached 26%.





At the end of last year, Rigas Satiksme operated 5,989 municipal parking lots.

In 2016, Rigas Satiksme generated EUR 154.067 mln in turnover and sustained a EUR 13,452 loss.





Fully owned by the Riga City Council, Rigas Satiksme provides bus, tram and trolleybus services to passengers in Riga.