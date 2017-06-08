Tallinn to take helm of joint Estonia-Finland public transport ticketing project

The city of Tallinn is about to participate as the lead partner in a project to introduce a common electronic public transport ticketing system in Estonia and Finland, with the city's own contribution to the project to total 146,000 euros, writes LETA/BNS.

According to a document to be submitted by the city government to the council, Tallinn would assume the role of lead partner in the project to create interoperability between the electronic public transport ticketing systems of Estonia and Finland. When completed, the project would enable residents to use the same electronic card to pay for rides or prove their right to a free ride in the public transport systems of Tallinn and Helsinki.





The total cost of the project is 2.6 mln euros, of which Tallinn's share would be 974,600 euros. The latter would consist of 828,400 euros of external finance and 146,200 euros of own money.





The implementing authority would be the Transport Board of the City of Tallinn, and the head of the Transport Board would be authorized to sign the documents necessary for participation in the project.





The explanatory remarks accompanying the draft say that Estonia and Finland are among the European nations bound together the most. Finland is the number one labor market for Estonians outside their own country and Estonia is one of the most popular travel destinations for Finns. The numbers of people and amounts of goods moving between the two countries have grown in a stable manner for the past ten years and forecasts indicate that.





About 60% of the passengers use public transport both when on a business trip or a holiday trip. This entails the need to buy at least three different types of tickets: local public transport tickets in Helsinki, Tallinn or Tartu, plus the plane or ferry ticket.





The project will be carried out in three stages. In the first stage the conceptual business model will be developed, the second phase will see software developed and tested, whereas in the third phase tests would be conducted in Tallinn, Tartu and Helsinki.





The assumption is that integrated systems will enable passengers to save approximately 5% of the time needed for travel and preparation for travel.





After the agreements on pricing and the division of ticket income are signed this would be the first successful project of its kind in Europe, which could be developed and implemented also in other regions of Europe and beyond, the explanatory remarks say.