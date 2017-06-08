Airport, Estonia, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 15.02.2018, 09:20
Several operators keen to serve air route to Kuressaare
Both
companies would link the booking system for the Kuressaare route with the
global booking system.
Didzis Rudmanis, corporate communications officer at AirBaltic, told the newspaper that they
would definitely be interested if a new tender was announced. That is provided
that they are able technically to provide the service at that time.
"It means that there is a suitable aircraft to
fly, as well as the crew to operate it," Rudmanis said.
When it comes to the global booking system, AirBaltic would have
no problem with that, according to the corporate communications officer.
"Tickets to all AirBaltic flights are available
via online systems and tickets to all our new destinations have been available
via the Amadeus system to date," Rudmanis added.
The Estonian state owned airline Nordic Aviation Group, or Nordica, has also said it will place an offer if conditions
are right.
Spokesman Toomas Uibo said that if the terms
and conditions of the tender are suitable, Nordica is definitely interested.
"We also have an ideal aircraft for this in our
fleet -- the comfortable and quiet turboprop ATR72," he said.
An ATR72 can seat up to 70 passengers.
When asked if Nordica could change departure times
from the present to make them more suitable for Saaremaa residents, Uibo said
that the terms of the tender have to be published first.
"It's clear that it is in Nordica's interest to
integrate this service into our network is such fashion that passengers were
able to catch our outbound morning flights from Tallinn with a minimum waste of
time," Uibo said.
- 15.02.2018 Estonian PM invites South Korea to Tallinn digital summit
- 15.02.2018 Revenue of Port of Tallinn grows, profit declines in 2017
- 15.02.2018 Viada Baltija plans to invest up to EUR 2018 in development in 2018
- 15.02.2018 Lithuanian railways raise revenue to EUR 36.8 mln in January y-o-y
- 14.02.2018 In 2017, the labour force participation rate was 71.6% in Estonia
- 14.02.2018 Number of visitors hosted at Latvian hotels rose by 11.9% in 2017
- 14.02.2018 Daugavpils train engine repairs group increased production by 75% in 2017
- 14.02.2018 Миксер: жителям Эстонии не стоит судорожно бояться поездок в Россию
- 14.02.2018 ТОП-10 фирм, обанкротившихся в Эстонии в прошлом году
- 14.02.2018 Novaturas raises 2017 revenue by 40%