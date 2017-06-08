Court orders Rigas Satiksme to suspend its contract with RMS minibus operator as of 2019

The Supreme Court has ordered Rigas Satiksme municipal transport company to suspend its contract with Rigas Mikroautobusu Satiksme (RMS) minibus operator on the provision of premium transportation services in the Latvian capital city as of 2019, LETA was told at the court.

The Administrative Cases Department of the Supreme Court has overruled the Administrative District Court’s decision to apply a temporary solution in the case where the Liepajas Autobusu Parks bus operator had asked to rule the contract between Rigas Satiksme and RMS unlawful.

The Supreme Court found the disputed contract clearly unlawful and ordered its suspension as of January 1, 2019. The ruling of the Supreme Court cannot be further appealed.

The first five-year contract, allowing to provide minibus services on some of Riga’s public transport routes, was awarded to RMS in January 2013. The contract was concluded after RMS won a tender to provide the above services in Riga city.

Since that contract with RMS expired in January 2018, Rigas Satiksme announced a new tender already in October 2016. It drew two bids – from RMS and a partnership of Liepajas Autobusu Parks and Nordeka coach operators. The outcome of the tender was appealed three times to the Procurement Monitoring Bureau.

In June 2017, Rigas Satiksme extended its contract with RMS until October 30, 2020.