Wednesday, 14.02.2018, 08:40
Court orders Rigas Satiksme to suspend its contract with RMS minibus operator as of 2019
The
Administrative Cases Department of the Supreme Court has overruled the
Administrative District Court’s decision to apply a temporary solution in the
case where the Liepajas Autobusu Parks
bus operator had asked to rule the contract between Rigas Satiksme and RMS
unlawful.
The Supreme Court found the disputed contract clearly
unlawful and ordered its suspension as of January 1, 2019. The ruling of the
Supreme Court cannot be further appealed.
The first five-year contract, allowing to provide
minibus services on some of Riga’s public transport routes, was awarded
to RMS in January
2013. The contract was concluded after RMS won a tender to provide the above services in
Riga city.
Since that contract with RMS expired in
January 2018, Rigas Satiksme announced a new tender already in October 2016.
It drew two bids – from RMS and a partnership of Liepajas Autobusu Parks and Nordeka coach operators. The outcome of the tender was
appealed three times to the Procurement Monitoring Bureau.
In June 2017, Rigas Satiksme extended its contract
with RMS until
October 30, 2020.
