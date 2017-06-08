EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Lithuania, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 14.02.2018, 08:40
EC member: Lithuania made progress in boosting traffic safety
|Photo: sumin.lrv.lt
"I do
want to compliment Lithuania, really great results between 2010 and 2016 where
you decreased the number of fatalities by 37%. Of course, you had a really
negative start but this progress is encouraging, I'm glad to hear from all
stakeholders, that this would continue to be one of your strategies and you
will continue to work with us," the commissioner in charge of transport
policies told a news conference in Lithuania on Tuesday.
"Especially when road safety is the pillar of the
3rd Mobility Package and will be addressed on many different layers in order to
help member states to further decrease this silent killer of European Union.
26, 000 people get killed every year on European roads," said Bulc.
In terms of the decreased road casualties, Lithuania
was second in the European Union after the Czech Republic, as the latter
country managed to reduce the number by 26.2% and the decrease in Lithuania was
by 22.3%. In the 2010-2016 period, Lithuania ranked second after Portugal in
terms of progress.
Nevertheless, the number of deaths on Lithuania's
roads remains very high. For instance, 25 people were killed in traffic
accidents in Lithuania in January this year, as compared to ten deaths in
January of 2017.
