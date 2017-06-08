Cargo turnover in Riga port decreased by 13.5% in January

The Riga Freeport reloaded 2.771 million tons of cargo in January 2018, which is by 13.5% less than in the respective period last year, the port reported LETA.

Bulk cargos accounted for 1.704 million tons of the annual cargo turnover last year, down 11.2% year-on-year. Handling of general cargos rose 13.2% year-on-year to 623,800 tons, and reloading of liquid cargos fell 39.7% to 442,800 tons.





Coal prevailed among the cargos reloaded in the Freeport of Riga in January at 32.1%, compared to 35% in 2017.





Oil products made up 15.8% of all cargos handled in the port last year, followed by container cargos with 13.4%, timber with 8.4% and chemical cargos with 7.9%.





In 2017, the Freeport of Riga handled 33.675 million tons, down 9.2% from 2016, while in January last year the port reloaded 3.204 million tons.





Riga is the largest Latvian port in terms of both cargo turnover and passengers.