EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Latvia, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 07.02.2018, 04:10
FinMin does not fear revision of EU funding for Riga port development project
"By now the risk of the EU revising its co-financing has significantly decreased because major progress has been made in implementation of the Krievu Sala project. At the moment there are no concerns that the EU co-financing in the amount of EUR 75.8 million that has already been received could be declared as ineligible costs," he said.
Diana Rancane, the head of the EU Funds Monitoring Department at the Finance Ministry, also said that it appeared that cargo reloading at Krievu Sala would begin in early 2019. "We have no reason to doubt this. We are receiving monthly progress reports that show that everything is happening in accordance with the timetable," she said.
Representatives of the Transport Ministry, the Ministry of Environment and Regional Development and the City Development Department of the Riga City Council also said at the committee meeting that they were not concerned about the completion of the project on time or implementation of the project goals.
As reported, the purpose of the Krievu Sala infrastructure development project is to move the port operations, in particular reloading of coal, away from the Riga center, transferring them to a more remote location in the Krievu Sala area.
The Latvian State Audit Office said after the audit completed in 2016 that the project might fail to achieve its original goal as defined in the funding application to the EU and therefore might lose up to 100 percent of the EU co-financing.
The European Commission is due to review the implementation of the project in late March 2019.
- 06.02.2018 Проект GIPL в Польше продвигается вперед
- 06.02.2018 Продажи легковых автомобилей в Эстонии выросли на 23,6% в январе
- 06.02.2018 В Латвии нет долгосрочной стратегии развития энергетики
- 06.02.2018 Economists: stock decline on global markets shouldn't affect Lithuania
- 06.02.2018 Готовы ли мы к введению Регулы о защите данных?
- 06.02.2018 In 2017, the number of tourists in Estonian hotels increased by 7%
- 06.02.2018 Латвия должна вернуть фирме из Белиза 137 379 евро
- 06.02.2018 First-time registration of passenger cars in Latvia decreased by 17.2% in January
- 06.02.2018 Agrosfera plans expansion in Latvia
- 06.02.2018 Даугавпилсский завод получил сертификат на ремонт всех типов локомотивов «Украинской железной дороги»