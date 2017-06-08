First-time registration of passenger cars in Latvia decreased by 17.2% in January

The first-time registration of passenger cars dropped 17.2% year-on-year in the first month of 2018 as 4,730 cars were registered for the first time in Latvia during that period, writes LETA, according to the information from the Latvian Road Traffic Safety Directorate (CSDD).

The transport vehicles registered for the first time in Latvia in the first month of this year also include 722 trucks, up 18.6% against the same period a year ago, 19 buses, down 9.5%, as well as 80 motorcycles and trikes, down 19.2%.

The list of vehicles registered for the first time in January 2018 also include 53 scooters, up 65.6%, 18 quadbikes, down 10%, and 496 trailers and semi-trailers at a 15.3% growth year-on-year.

In all, 6,118 transport vehicles were registered in the first month of 2018, which was almost 11.7% decrease against the same period in 2017.

In 2017, first-time registration of passenger cars rose 12.3% year-on-year to 68,081 vehicles.

CSDD is a state-owned enterprise registering motor vehicles in Latvia, issuing drivers' licenses and conducting road worthiness examinations of vehicles.