Tuesday, 06.02.2018
First-time registration of passenger cars in Latvia decreased by 17.2% in January
The transport vehicles registered for the first time in Latvia in the first
month of this year also include 722 trucks, up 18.6% against the same period a
year ago, 19 buses, down 9.5%, as well as 80 motorcycles and trikes, down 19.2%.
The list of vehicles registered for the first time in January 2018 also
include 53 scooters, up 65.6%, 18 quadbikes, down 10%, and 496 trailers and
semi-trailers at a 15.3% growth year-on-year.
In all, 6,118 transport vehicles were registered in the first month of
2018, which was almost 11.7% decrease against the same period in 2017.
In 2017, first-time registration of passenger cars rose 12.3% year-on-year
to 68,081 vehicles.
CSDD is a state-owned enterprise registering motor vehicles in Latvia,
issuing drivers' licenses and conducting road worthiness examinations of
vehicles.
