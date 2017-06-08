Estonia, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 06.02.2018, 15:49
Icebreakers have assisted ships 46 times off Parnu
The ice limit extends about 17 miles to the southwest of the breakwaters of
Parnu, spokespeople for the Maritime Administration told BNS on Monday. New ice
with a thickness of approximately 5 centimeters has formed on the waters off
the port.
With the current degrees below zero, the beginning of ice is intensive and
3-5 centimeters of ice a day is forming in the region of new ice. The thickness
of the ice is 10-20 centimeters and the outer 2.5-3.5 miles of the icebound
area consists of packed or heavily packed ice which no vessel can go through
without the icebreaker's assistance.
The tug boat Protector started breaking ice on ship routes to the port of
Parnu on Jan. 31. EVA-316, which broke ice from Jan. 18 to Jan. 31, is
currently out of order. The vessel is anticipating repair, the start of which
depends on the supply of spare parts.
- 06.02.2018 In 2017, the number of tourists in Estonian hotels increased by 7%
- 06.02.2018 SEB raises Estonia's 2018 economic growth estimate to 3.5%
- 06.02.2018 First-time registration of passenger cars in Latvia decreased by 17.2% in January
- 06.02.2018 Profit of Coop Pank totals EUR 4.5 mln in 2017
- 06.02.2018 Land border between Estonia, Russia fully marked
- 06.02.2018 Estonian, Beijing chambers of commerce sign cooperation agreement
- 06.02.2018 Lithuanian officials: Russia permanently stationing Iskander in Kaliningrad
- 05.02.2018 Ryanair будет летать из Вильнюса в столицу Иордании
- 05.02.2018 Lux Express купит 15 новых автобусов Scania Irizar
- 05.02.2018 Латвия не поддерживает и не поддержит выражение недоверия Рубесе