Icebreakers have assisted ships 46 times off Parnu

EVA-316, the multipurpose vessel of the Estonian Maritime Administration and the tug boat Protector that have been breaking ice on ship routes to the southwestern port of Parnu since Jan. 18 have assisted ships on 46 occasions, spending 63,000 liters of fuel in the process, informs LETA/BNS.

The ice limit extends about 17 miles to the southwest of the breakwaters of Parnu, spokespeople for the Maritime Administration told BNS on Monday. New ice with a thickness of approximately 5 centimeters has formed on the waters off the port.

With the current degrees below zero, the beginning of ice is intensive and 3-5 centimeters of ice a day is forming in the region of new ice. The thickness of the ice is 10-20 centimeters and the outer 2.5-3.5 miles of the icebound area consists of packed or heavily packed ice which no vessel can go through without the icebreaker's assistance.

The tug boat Protector started breaking ice on ship routes to the port of Parnu on Jan. 31. EVA-316, which broke ice from Jan. 18 to Jan. 31, is currently out of order. The vessel is anticipating repair, the start of which depends on the supply of spare parts.