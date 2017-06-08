Rubesa is not stepping down as RB Rail CEO

Baiba Rubesa is not stepping down as CEO of RB Rail, a Baltic joint venture that is overseeing the implementation of the European standard-gauge railway project Rail Baltica, after two of the company's three shareholders expressed no-confidence in her. RB Rail spokeswoman Ilze Rassa confirmed this to BNS.

In a statement issued on Friday, Rubesa did not directly mention her decision to stay in her post.





The CEO said that she was facing resistance from some members of the supervisory board.





"As CEO and chairperson of the management board of RB Rail, right up to the very last minute I had constant resistance from some supervisory board members and beneficiaries of the Rail Baltica global project in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to ensure its implementation transparently and effectively," she said in the statement.





At RB Rail's shareholder meeting on Thursday, Estonia and Lithuania expressed no-confidence in Rubesa and Latvia sustained. The company's supervisory board, which will have a final say on whether or not Rubesa stays in her post, did not discuss this issue during its meeting on the same day.





Karolis Sankovskis, deputy chairperson of the supervisory board and CEO of Rail Baltica Statyba (Rail Baltica Construction), the Lithuanian shareholder of the joint venture, told BNS that Rubesa and the shareholders differed in their approach to project management and coordination issues.

“Some members of the RB Rail supervisory board take decisions while sitting on two chairs. They are Rail Baltica project’s shareholders, managers and potential suppliers at the same time. I have been constantly facing supervisors’ interference both in the procurement processes and the selection of RB Rail managers,” Rubesa said.

She indicated that the RB Rail supervisory board has been constantly hampering the management board’s work and not letting it take effective decisions. “I understand that to the RB Rail supervisory board the company’s management board is an inconvenient executive as it has not yielded to the pressure and tried to ensure an effective implementation of the Rail Baltica project,” Rubesa said.

She declined to name particular members of the RB Rail supervisory board who have been exerting pressure on her, but asked if the opposition had come from the Lithuanian representatives, Rubesa said evasively that “such conclusions might be thoroughly considered”. She noted, however, that the Estonians too wanted Rail Baltica railroad to be built differently than originally agreed among the three Baltic states.

Rubea said she would stand down as RB Rail CEO only if all three shareholders vote to dismiss her.

The RB Rail head informed that the RB Rail supervisory board will decide on the shareholders’ vote, which took place on Thursday, February 1, at its March 22 meeting.

Asked if she is sure of Latvia’s support for her at the upcoming meeting, Rubea said that “nobody can be 100 percent sure of anything”, but that the Latvian side has so far been consistently supporting her work.