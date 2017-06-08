EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Legislation, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 02.02.2018, 13:17
Rubesa loses trust of RB Rail's Lithuanian and Estonian shareholders; Latvian representative abstains
She said that the company’s supervisory board will have to take the final decision based on the vote at the shareholders’ meeting.
Transport Minister Uldis Augulis (Greens/Farmers) told LETA that it is up to the RB Rail supervisory board to decide on the company’s CEO, but that the supervisory board did not address the issue at its meeting today. Most probably, the RB Rail supervisory board will decide the issue at its next meeting, which the board has yet to call, said Augulis.
Asked about the decision of the RB Rail shareholders
from Lithuania and Estonia, the Latvian minister said that the Lithuanians
explained their decision with dissatisfaction with Rubesa’s job performance and
a differing vision of the company’s work.
Asked about further steps and the company’s future
management, the minister said that these issues might be discussed on the level
of Baltic prime ministers. Asked if a new head will be sought if Rubesa is
fired, Augulis said that in such a situation it would be necessary to decide
whether RB Rail will be run by its existing three management board members or a
new head will be sought.
Asked if the Latvian representative’s choice to
abstain from voting and not to vote against Rubesa’s sacking might mean that
the RB Rail CEO is not sufficiently supported by her own country, Augulis
categorically denied it.
EDzL representative
Voronkova told LETA that the supervisory board did not decide on Rubesa today
but worked in accordance with the earlier approved agenda.
She also explained that the supervisory board cannot
just dismiss Rubesa by a simple majority of votes, but since RB Rail is a joint
venture of three countries, all three countries have to agree on a compromise
solution.
Rubesa declined comments on the shareholders’ decision
tonight.
As reported, citing unofficial sources this evening,
Lithuania’s BNS news agency informed that RB Rail shareholders had expressed
no-confidence in Rubesa.
According to the sources, the no-confidence vote came
after opinions held by all shareholders split from that of the company's chief.
The shareholder meeting took place in Tallinn on Thursday.
Rubesa told BNS she did not know what had been decided
at the shareholders’ meeting and that Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai or Rail
Baltica Statyba should comment on this.
“I have no comments and I do not know what happened at
the shareholders’ meeting. I was not there,” Rubesa was quoted as saying.
Rubesa was elected to head the RB Rail board in
October of 2015. Before taking the post, she has headed Statoil Latvia, worked
in Statoil's branch in Azerbaijan and was on the supervisory board of the
Latvian bank Citadele.
RB Rail shareholders include Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai, Eiropas Dzelzcela Linijas and Rail Baltic Estonia.
- 02.02.2018 Euroapotheca cleared to buy Swedish pharmacy chain
- 02.02.2018 Dobeles Dzirnavnieks to invest over EUR 2 mln in new grain storage towers, equipment
- 02.02.2018 Azerbaijani drug criminal released from prison early, expelled from Estonia
- 02.02.2018 Lithuanian president: it's our duty to invest in teachers
- 02.02.2018 Primera Air to fly direct from London to Washington in summer
- 02.02.2018 Total number of patent applications in Lithuania falls, but Chinese more active
- 02.02.2018 Saaremaa bridge toll would be EUR 8 per car for locals
- 02.02.2018 Loan Index shows growing lending willingness of Latvian banks in 2017
- 02.02.2018 DPD to build terminal building at Johvi Business Park in Estonia
- 02.02.2018 1 mln prescriptions have been issued on e-health system in Latvia