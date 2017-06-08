Rubesa loses trust of RB Rail's Lithuanian and Estonian shareholders; Latvian representative abstains

The Estonian and Lithuanian shareholders in the Baltic joint venture RB Rail, which is implementing the European-gauge railway project Rail Baltica, voted today to dismiss Baiba Rubesa as the company’s CEO and chairperson of the management board, while Andris Linuzs, the head of Eiropas Dzelzcela Linijas (EDzL), the Latvian shareholder in RB Rail, abstained from voting, EDzL representative Rita Voronkova told LETA.

She said that the company’s supervisory board will have to take the final decision based on the vote at the shareholders’ meeting.



Transport Minister Uldis Augulis (Greens/Farmers) told LETA that it is up to the RB Rail supervisory board to decide on the company’s CEO, but that the supervisory board did not address the issue at its meeting today. Most probably, the RB Rail supervisory board will decide the issue at its next meeting, which the board has yet to call, said Augulis.

Asked about the decision of the RB Rail shareholders from Lithuania and Estonia, the Latvian minister said that the Lithuanians explained their decision with dissatisfaction with Rubesa’s job performance and a differing vision of the company’s work.

Asked about further steps and the company’s future management, the minister said that these issues might be discussed on the level of Baltic prime ministers. Asked if a new head will be sought if Rubesa is fired, Augulis said that in such a situation it would be necessary to decide whether RB Rail will be run by its existing three management board members or a new head will be sought.

Asked if the Latvian representative’s choice to abstain from voting and not to vote against Rubesa’s sacking might mean that the RB Rail CEO is not sufficiently supported by her own country, Augulis categorically denied it.

EDzL representative Voronkova told LETA that the supervisory board did not decide on Rubesa today but worked in accordance with the earlier approved agenda.

She also explained that the supervisory board cannot just dismiss Rubesa by a simple majority of votes, but since RB Rail is a joint venture of three countries, all three countries have to agree on a compromise solution.

Rubesa declined comments on the shareholders’ decision tonight.

As reported, citing unofficial sources this evening, Lithuania’s BNS news agency informed that RB Rail shareholders had expressed no-confidence in Rubesa.

According to the sources, the no-confidence vote came after opinions held by all shareholders split from that of the company's chief. The shareholder meeting took place in Tallinn on Thursday.

Rubesa told BNS she did not know what had been decided at the shareholders’ meeting and that Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai or Rail Baltica Statyba should comment on this.

“I have no comments and I do not know what happened at the shareholders’ meeting. I was not there,” Rubesa was quoted as saying.

Rubesa was elected to head the RB Rail board in October of 2015. Before taking the post, she has headed Statoil Latvia, worked in Statoil's branch in Azerbaijan and was on the supervisory board of the Latvian bank Citadele.

RB Rail shareholders include Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai, Eiropas Dzelzcela Linijas and Rail Baltic Estonia.