Estonia to adopt European travel document for return

Estonia is about to start issuing the European travel document for return, a document mandatory for all European Union member states, reports LETA/BNS.

The Estonian government on Thursday gave its nod to a bill to amend the Identity Documents Act and the Obligation to Leave and Prohibition on Entry Act, spokespeople for the government said.

Under the bill, the European travel document for return will be added to the list of identity documents set out in the Identity Documents Act and the Police and Border Guard Board will be designated as the authority responsible for the issuance and revocation of the document.

On Oct. 13, 2016, the Council of the EU adopted a regulation that establishes a uniform European travel document for the return of illegally staying third-country nationals, commonly known as European travel document for return, in particular its format, security features and technical specifications.

Prior to it, member states had been using a recommendatory standard travel document for the expulsion of third-country nationals the recognition of which by third countries was low, including because of its unsatisfactory security features and standards.