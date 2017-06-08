Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Tourism, Transport
Estonia to adopt European travel document for return
The Estonian
government on Thursday gave its nod to a bill to amend the Identity Documents
Act and the Obligation to Leave and Prohibition on Entry Act, spokespeople for
the government said.
Under the bill, the European travel document for
return will be added to the list of identity documents set out in the Identity
Documents Act and the Police and Border Guard Board will be designated as the
authority responsible for the issuance and revocation of the document.
On Oct. 13, 2016, the Council of the EU adopted a
regulation that establishes a uniform European travel document for the return
of illegally staying third-country nationals, commonly known as European travel
document for return, in particular its format, security features and technical
specifications.
Prior to it, member states had been using a
recommendatory standard travel document for the expulsion of third-country
nationals the recognition of which by third countries was low, including
because of its unsatisfactory security features and standards.
