Latvia records 6.8% increase in road accidents in 2017

The number of road accidents in Latvia grew 6.8% in 2017 to 20,913, up from 19,585 road accidents recorded in 2016, Normunds Krapsis, head of the State Police's Traffic Safety Department, said at a meeting of the Road Traffic Safety Council on January 31st, cites LETA.

The number of road accidents resulting in injuries rose by 2.7%, to 3,889 last year from 3,794 in 2016.

Citing traffic safety statistics for 2017, Krapsis informed that 4,810 people sustained injuries in road accidents last year, which is a 3% rise against 2016 when 4,667 people were injured in various traffic accidents. The number of people suffering grave injuries in road accidents dropped by 6.6%, from 530 in 2016 to 495 last year.

Traffic-related deaths also declined last year, the head of the Traffic Safety Department said. While 157 people lost their lives in road accidents in 2016, last year the figure dropped by 13.4% to 136.

The number of pedestrians severely injured or killed in road accidents fell 10.3%, from 184 in 2016 to 165 in 2017.