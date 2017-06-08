Latvia, Legislation, Transport
Latvia records 6.8% increase in road accidents in 2017
The number of road accidents resulting in injuries rose by 2.7%, to 3,889
last year from 3,794 in 2016.
Citing traffic safety statistics for 2017, Krapsis informed that 4,810
people sustained injuries in road accidents last year, which is a 3% rise
against 2016 when 4,667 people were injured in various traffic accidents. The
number of people suffering grave injuries in road accidents dropped by 6.6%,
from 530 in 2016 to 495 last year.
Traffic-related deaths also declined last year, the head of the Traffic
Safety Department said. While 157 people lost their lives in road accidents in
2016, last year the figure dropped by 13.4% to 136.
The number of pedestrians severely injured or killed in road accidents fell
10.3%, from 184 in 2016 to 165 in 2017.
