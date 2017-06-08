EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Legislation, Railways, Transport
RB Rail announces 1st Rail Baltic construction tender in Latvia
"With this tender for the detailed technical design of the first 57 km
of Rail Baltica railway track in Latvia we have launched the Rail Baltic
detailed technical design preparation process in all three Baltic
countries. Nevertheless, these three competitions are only a few of many
upcoming railway design tenders to be carried out until 2022 in Estonia, Latvia
and Lithuania," senior engineer of RB
Rail Jean-Marc Bedmar said in a
press release.
This competition consists of two stages: first, the selection of candidates
who will be invited to submit a proposal in the second stage of the competition
and, second, the evaluation of the proposals submitted by candidates which were
invited to submit a proposal and award of rights to conclude a contract. The
detailed information on the scope of the services to be procured shall be
provided to the candidates qualified in the first stage of competition.
The objective of this tender is design and design supervision services for
the construction of the mainline section through Riga. A tender was announced
for the Upeslejas–Riga Central Station, Tornkalns–Imanta, Riga Airport–the Misa
river sections, covering approximately 57 km of the railway line.
The deadline for submitting proposals is Feb. 28.
