RB Rail announces 1st Rail Baltic construction tender in Latvia

The first tender for detailed technical design of the Rail Baltic high-speed railway line in Latvia was announced last Friday by RB Rail AS, the joint venture established to oversee the Rail Baltic railroad project, and it will cover about 57 kilometers, reports LETA.

"With this tender for the detailed technical design of the first 57 km of Rail Baltica railway track in Latvia we have launched the Rail Baltic detailed technical design preparation process in all three Baltic countries. Nevertheless, these three competitions are only a few of many upcoming railway design tenders to be carried out until 2022 in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania," senior engineer of RB Rail Jean-Marc Bedmar said in a press release.

This competition consists of two stages: first, the selection of candidates who will be invited to submit a proposal in the second stage of the competition and, second, the evaluation of the proposals submitted by candidates which were invited to submit a proposal and award of rights to conclude a contract. The detailed information on the scope of the services to be procured shall be provided to the candidates qualified in the first stage of competition.

The objective of this tender is design and design supervision services for the construction of the mainline section through Riga. A tender was announced for the Upeslejas–Riga Central Station, Tornkalns–Imanta, Riga Airport–the Misa river sections, covering approximately 57 km of the railway line.

The deadline for submitting proposals is Feb. 28.