Friday, 26.01.2018
Rail Baltic opponents turn to Baltic auditor generals
There are
several mistakes in the Rail Baltic cost-benefit analysis which amount to at
least 4.1 billion euros, the opponents of Rail Baltic said in their letter.
The letter has been signed by a member of the board of
MTU Avalikult Rail Balticust, Priit Humal, chairman of the board of "Latvijas zeme, daba,
tauta", Dzintars Livcans, and chairman of the Lithuanian Landowners Union's
Pasvalys Branch, Vidas Damanauskas.
According to the signatories, the socioeconomic
benefit of Rail Baltic has been artificially increased by manipulating emission
standards and the fuel consumption of trucks. "The EY report does
not cover the external costs of the environmental impacts arising during the
period of railway construction, and ongoing environmental burden of the railway
during its operation which is a requirement of the CBA guide," it is said
in the letter.
The authors advise the Baltic auditor generals to
investigate who are the independent auditors who assessed the cost-benefit
analysis. They also want to know if it is among the obligations of auditor
generals to conduct financial auditing of RB Rail AS, why the calculations behind the cost-benefit
analysis have not been made publicly available, and how has the risk been
mitigated that the EU might decide not to finance the project due to mistakes
in the analysis.
Most of the road transport takes place without using
any freight terminals. It is apparent from the response of RB Rail and EY that the
replacement of such road transport with RB would not be feasible due to the
costs of the last-mile delivery, the authors say.
EY has assumed
that RB will compete with a small part of road transport where terminal
handling is included but has not taken into account the additional
transportation costs from the railway freight terminal to the main trucking
terminal.
The CBA Guide requires that "a complete set of
data and sources of evidence (used in the CBA) should be made easily
available", however, none of the calculations and only a few of the
sources referred to in the study have been made available despite frequent
requests.
After the correction of these mistakes, RB will not be
socioeconomically feasible. Instead, it will be detrimental for the Baltic
states and the currently planned cofinancing by the EU will conflict with the
EU rules, the authors conclude.
Rail Baltic leaders have affirmed that Ernst &
Young based its analysis on the EU methodology. The analysis said that the
project is efficient from the societal point of view and the accompanying
socioeconomic benefits exceed the project's expenses.
