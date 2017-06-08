Russia expands road tax to include all Estonian trucks weighing over 3.5 tons

Russia has expanded the road tax on trucks registered in Estonia to include also trucks weighing 3.5-12 tons, informs Interfax/ BNS/LETA.

The tax previously only applied to trucks that weigh over 12 tons, but now it was expanded to all the trucks that weigh at least 3.5 tons, similarly to a tax in force in Estonia. The daily fee is 850 rubles (12.2 euros), weekly fee 2,500 rubles (35.9 euros), monthly fee 10,000 rubles (143.5 euros) and annual fee 120,000 rubles (1,772.5 euros).

Thus, Estonia became the 18th country whose trucks will have to pay the expanded tax.