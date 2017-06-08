Latvian transport corridor presented at trade fair in Mumbai

Representatives of the Latvian state-owned railway company Latvijas Dzelzcels this week are attending an annual international transport industry conference and a trade fair in Mumbai, India, to present the Latvian transport corridor with three large ports and to meet with potential cooperation partners, the railway company said, cites LETA.

Photo: ldz.lv

Development of container transportation is high on the conference agenda because this cargo segment has very great growth potential in India.

The Latvian speakers at the conference were the state secretary of the Transport Industry, Kaspars Ozolins, and the head of Latvijas Dzelzcels, Edvins Berzins.

Ozolins in his opening remarks stressed the role of globalization in development of new cargo delivery solutions throughout Eurasia and said that India's growing economy was an opportunity also for the Latvian transport and logistics industry.

"The transport industry has been undergoing serious changes in recent years, and big countries, such as India, also realize the need to adjust to the new circumstances,” Berzins said. India is looking for cooperation opportunities to send its goods to other Asian countries and also to Europe. Launching the cooperation now, Latvia will reap great benefits later when the transport corridors to Europe have stabilized, he explained.

Berzins met with Anoop Agrawal, Managing Director of Indian Port Rail Corporation Limited, who spoke approvingly about the cooperation memoranda that Latvijas Dzelzcels has signed with logistics companies in Iran and India.

In the conversations with Indian representatives, Latvian officials underlined that Latvijas Dzelcelzs was the backbone of the Latvian transport industry because effective logistics required direct railway connections to the ports. This is particularly important when shipping freight to Scandinavia.

Latvijas Dzelzcels and two largest Latvian ports - Riga and Ventspils - have brought a joint stand to Transport Logistic India trade fair with detailed information for India partners about the advantages of the Latvian transport corridor.