Thursday, 25.01.2018, 07:59
Latvian transport corridor presented at trade fair in Mumbai
|Photo: ldz.lv
Development of container transportation is high on the conference agenda
because this cargo segment has very great growth potential in India.
The Latvian speakers at the conference were the state secretary of the
Transport Industry, Kaspars Ozolins,
and the head of Latvijas Dzelzcels, Edvins Berzins.
Ozolins in his opening remarks stressed the role of globalization in
development of new cargo delivery solutions throughout Eurasia and said that
India's growing economy was an opportunity also for the Latvian transport and
logistics industry.
"The transport industry has been undergoing serious changes in recent
years, and big countries, such as India, also realize the need to adjust to the
new circumstances,” Berzins said. India is looking for cooperation
opportunities to send its goods to other Asian countries and also to Europe.
Launching the cooperation now, Latvia will reap great benefits later when the
transport corridors to Europe have stabilized, he explained.
Berzins met with Anoop Agrawal, Managing Director of Indian Port Rail
Corporation Limited, who spoke approvingly about the cooperation memoranda that
Latvijas Dzelzcels has signed with
logistics companies in Iran and India.
In the conversations with Indian representatives, Latvian officials
underlined that Latvijas Dzelcelzs
was the backbone of the Latvian transport industry because effective logistics
required direct railway connections to the ports. This is particularly
important when shipping freight to Scandinavia.
Latvijas Dzelzcels and two largest Latvian ports - Riga and Ventspils - have brought a joint
stand to Transport Logistic India trade fair with detailed information for
India partners about the advantages of the Latvian transport corridor.
