Wednesday, 24.01.2018, 19:39
RB Rail: joint procurements help keep construction costs low
"The question about construction costs and availability of resources
at the time of construction is timely, and that's what we are looking at in
surveys. It is clear, however, that the more pan-Baltic joint procurements we
make, especially in the construction phase, the better the prices will be
because we have more leverage negotiating together," Baiba Rubesa, CEO of the RB
Rail joint venture of the three Baltic countries, said.
Riia Sillave, manager of the Estonian holding company Rail Baltic Estonia OU established for the implementation of the
Rail Baltic project, described it as very important to plan the stages of the
project in such fashion that similar activities are spread over different time
periods so as to avoid overheating the construction market.
"We are already in contact with construction companies in order for
everyone to have time to ready themselves for the upcoming activities,"
Sillave said.
RB Rail is a joint
venture established by the three Baltic countries in October 2014. Its shares
are owned equally by Estonia's RB Rail
AS, Latvia's SIA Eiropas Dzelzcela
Linijas and Lithuania's UAB Rail
Baltica Statyba. RB Rail AS is
the central coordinator for the Rail Baltic project for the construction of an
European-gauge high speed rail line from Tallinn to the Lithuanian-Polish
border. The connection is intended to enable speeds of up to 240 kilometers per
hour for passenger trains and 120 kilometers per hour for freight trains.
