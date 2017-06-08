Estonia, Financial Services, Legislation, Port, Transport
Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 19.01.2018, 16:21
Port of Tallinn to sell equipment of Muuga coal terminal
The Port of Tallinn in December 2017 announced a tender to sell the
right of superficies of the coal terminal at Muuga Port with a starting price
of 4.5 million euros, but as no potential buyer was found, the company decided
to sell the assets and structures of the coal terminal separately, Sirle Arro, head of the marketing and
communication department at the port company, told BNS.
She said that the aim of the Port of Tallinn is to have its properties make
money and while coal transit through Estonia will not be restarted in the near
future, the interest of the port is to find a company that would like to
establish some other kind of terminal to Muuga instead of the coal terminal.
The company has put to auction without a starting price the whole interior
and structures of the coal terminal, for which offers can be made in part or as
a whole. At the same time, the company prefers to sell all assets of the coal
terminal together rather than by separate items.
Based on the guarantee cost set by the Port of Tallinn, the state-owned
company presumes that no more than 3.3 million euros will be paid in total for
the structures and equipment. Offers can be made until the morning of Feb. 5.
The former operator of the Muuga coal terminal, Coal Terminal AS, went
bankrupt in 2017.
Coal Terminal had a long-term contract with the Port of Tallinn until
2050. The terminal has been standing empty for the past few years and Coal
Terminal has been paying a fine to the Port of Tallinn for not fulfilling the
freight volume.
Coal Terminal lost its freight flow after the Bronze Night riots in April
2007. The terminal in 2007 loaded altogether 1.83 million tons of coal onto 54
ships. Coal Terminal along with its subsidiary employed 148 people at the end
of 2006 and 31 people in 2007.
