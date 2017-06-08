Lithuania, Port, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 18.01.2018, 15:40
Klaipeda port projects slight drop in cargo volumes in 2018
BC, Vilnius, 18.01.2018.Print version
The Lithuanian seaport of Klaipeda forecasts that cargo volumes will fall slightly this year from last year's record high levels, a senior executive of the port said on January 17th, cites LETA/BNS.
"Our forecast is somewhat conservative. We project around 42.5 million
tons this year," Arturas Drungilas,
the port's marketing director, said at a news conference on Wednesday.
"The decline may be largely due to oil product volumes, which fell
last year, too," he said.
Annual cargo traffic at the Klaipeda port rose by 2.87 million tons, or 7.2%,
last year compared with 2016 to reach a new record high of 43.01 million tons.
Drungilas noted that 2017 was not the first year that oil product loadings
decreased.
"Geopolitically, efforts are underway to shift cargo traffic away from
Baltic ports," he said.
The official added that, apart from oil products, Klaipeda may this year
see growth in other cargoes.
Other articles:
- 18.01.2018 Nordica is not legal successor of Estonian Air
- 18.01.2018 Liepaja port raises cargo turnover by 16% in 2017
- 18.01.2018 Контейнерный поезд Викинг взял первый миллион
- 18.01.2018 Tallinna Sadam снизил цену продажи угольного терминала Мууга
- 18.01.2018 Smuggled cigarettes account for 19.6% of Lithuania's market
- 18.01.2018 Грузооборот Лиепайского порта вырос на 16% в 2017 году
- 18.01.2018 На литовскую визу для стартапов было подано 117 заявок в 2017 году
- 18.01.2018 Россия обещает обнародовать "черный список" литовцев
- 18.01.2018 EU Commission approves EUR 140 mln support for Vilnius CHP plant
- 18.01.2018 Беларусь расширила безвизовый режим