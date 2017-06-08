Baltic States – CIS, Port, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 17.01.2018, 14:59
Bronka port keen to direct bulk goods away from Baltic ports
BC, Riga, 17.01.2018.Print version
Feniks LLC, a company running a multipurpose marine freight handling complex at Bronka Port of St. Petersburg, is planning to build railway infrastructure by 2022 to redirect the handling of bulk cargoes from ports in the Baltic countries to Russia, informs LETA.
Following the expansion that is estimated to cost 116 million euros, the
port will be able to handle eight million tons more cargoes per year, Interfax
reported, citing Russian newspaper Gudok.
The manager of Feniks LLC, Alexei Shukletsov, said in 2016 that
the port's development plans are related to railway. "When the port's
freight handling volume grows to five million twenty-foot equivalent units
(TEU) by 2025-2030, we would like to export 25-30 percent of that by
rail," he said Russian newspaper Gudok.
Other articles:
- 17.01.2018 Number of residence permits issued to foreigners for employment up 26% in Estonia in 2017
- 17.01.2018 Lithuania's growth of new car sales EU's biggest in 2017
- 17.01.2018 Количество пассажиров airBaltic в Эстонии выросло на 20% в 2017 году
- 17.01.2018 Number of M&A transactions in Baltics to grow in infrastructure, transport
- 17.01.2018 Government approves final documents for demarcation of Latvia-Russia border
- 17.01.2018 Testing of electronic traffic signs with changing information successful in Estonia
- 17.01.2018 Nordica's passenger numbers surge to 613,000 in 2017
- 17.01.2018 Экс-глава LDz logistika возможно задержан в Литве
- 17.01.2018 Latvia and Georgia pledge to develop strategic partnership
- 16.01.2018 Главой LDz Logistika назначен член Латвийского Генеральского клуба с 20-летним военным опытом