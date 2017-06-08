Bronka port keen to direct bulk goods away from Baltic ports

Feniks LLC, a company running a multipurpose marine freight handling complex at Bronka Port of St. Petersburg, is planning to build railway infrastructure by 2022 to redirect the handling of bulk cargoes from ports in the Baltic countries to Russia, informs LETA.

Following the expansion that is estimated to cost 116 million euros, the port will be able to handle eight million tons more cargoes per year, Interfax reported, citing Russian newspaper Gudok.

The manager of Feniks LLC, Alexei Shukletsov, said in 2016 that the port's development plans are related to railway. "When the port's freight handling volume grows to five million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) by 2025-2030, we would like to export 25-30 percent of that by rail," he said Russian newspaper Gudok.