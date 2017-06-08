Construction, Estonia, Legislation, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 16.01.2018, 14:18
Estonia to dredge channel between Hiiumaa, mainland to depth of 5.4 m
The shallowest places of the channel at present measure 4.7 meters below the mean sea level, which means that the operation of ferries may become impossible in the event of lower sea levels.
According to the Maritime Administration, trawling of the channel is no longer an effective means and now maintenance and dredging works are required to bring the minimum depth of the channel to 5.4 meters with mean sea level.
The Maritime Administration has already filed an application with the Ministry of the Environment for a permit for the special use of water to be able to conduct the work. Since the required works also include drawing up the reference terms and the design, and announcing a procurement, the dredging work is expected to start in the second half of 2018.
The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications has informed the Maritime Administration that the money necessary for the works has been set aside.
Trawling of the Rukki channel to remove rocks and make the bottom of the channel more even was last performed in October 2016. Upon the completion of the work a minimum depth of 5.2 meters was achieved.
- 16.01.2018 Juncker praises Estonian EU presidency
- 16.01.2018 MP claims e-health system has been hacked in Latvia
- 16.01.2018 Elisa перевела услуги Starman под свой бренд
- 16.01.2018 Мэр Лиепаи не исключает возможность приобретения Liepаjas metalurgs потенциальным инвестором по частям
- 16.01.2018 airBaltic в 2017 году обслужила более 3,5 млн. пассажиров
- 16.01.2018 Cbank: Estonia must be cautious dealing with crypto currencies
- 16.01.2018 Why Europe needs Nord Stream 2
- 16.01.2018 Latvian court decides to hand Skinest Rail bribery case to court in Estonia
- 16.01.2018 Some asylum seekers, who had left Latvia, have returned