Cargo turnover of Latvian ports fell by 2% in 2017

In 2017, Latvian ports reloaded a total of 61.877 million tons of cargo, or by 2% less than in 2016, writes LETA, according to the information released by the Transport Ministry.

Bulk cargos, which dominated in Latvian ports in 2017, grew 1.7% year-on-year to 33.362 million tons. Handling of coal increased by 5.2% to 17.591 million tons, chemical cargos fell 17% to 2.732 million tons, and woodchip cargos rose 12.9% to 1.469 million tons.

Reloading of liquid cargos fell 13.2% year-on-year to 16.915 million tons in 2017, with oil products making up the largest amount, or 16.11 million tons, which was a 13.9% drop from 2016.

The turnover of general cargos grew 7.1% year-on-year to 11.599 million tons in 2017, including 4.658 million tons of container cargo, up 13.7%, 3.243 million tons of timber, down 5%, and 3.186 million tons of roll on/roll off cargo, up 14.6%.

Riga was the leading Latvian port by cargo turnover in 2017, having reloaded 33.674 million tons of cargo, which was 9.2% less than in 2016. The port of Ventspils followed with 20.035 million tons of cargo, up 6.5% year-on-year, and the port of Liepaja was third with 6.588 million tons of cargo, up 16% from 2016.

Skulte led Latvia's small ports by cargo turnover in 2017, as it reloaded 817,200 tons or by 8.7% more than in 2016. Mersrags followed with 436,300 tons, down 5.6% year-on-year, and Salacgriva was third with 266,800 tons, down 9.1%.

All small Latvian ports together handed 1.575 million tons of cargos in 2017, up 1.3% from the respective period last year.

In 2016, the Latvian ports reloaded a total of 63.116 million tons of cargo.