Cargo, Latvia, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 15.01.2018, 13:37
Cargo turnover of Latvian ports fell by 2% in 2017
Bulk cargos,
which dominated in Latvian ports in 2017, grew 1.7% year-on-year to 33.362
million tons. Handling of coal increased by 5.2% to 17.591 million tons,
chemical cargos fell 17% to 2.732 million tons, and woodchip cargos rose 12.9%
to 1.469 million tons.
Reloading of liquid cargos fell 13.2% year-on-year to
16.915 million tons in 2017, with oil products making up the largest amount, or
16.11 million tons, which was a 13.9% drop from 2016.
The turnover of general cargos grew 7.1% year-on-year
to 11.599 million tons in 2017, including 4.658 million tons of container
cargo, up 13.7%, 3.243 million tons of timber, down 5%, and 3.186 million tons
of roll on/roll off cargo, up 14.6%.
Riga was the leading Latvian port by cargo turnover in
2017, having reloaded 33.674 million tons of cargo, which was 9.2% less than in
2016. The port of Ventspils followed with 20.035 million tons of cargo, up 6.5%
year-on-year, and the port of Liepaja was third with 6.588 million tons of
cargo, up 16% from 2016.
Skulte led Latvia's small ports by cargo turnover in
2017, as it reloaded 817,200 tons or by 8.7% more than in 2016. Mersrags
followed with 436,300 tons, down 5.6% year-on-year, and Salacgriva was third
with 266,800 tons, down 9.1%.
All small Latvian ports together handed 1.575 million
tons of cargos in 2017, up 1.3% from the respective period last year.
In 2016, the Latvian ports reloaded a total of 63.116
million tons of cargo.
- 15.01.2018 R&I raises Latvia's credit rating
- 15.01.2018 Getlini EKO plans to raise waste burial charge by 21.5% in 2018
- 15.01.2018 Дело Skinest Rail отделено от дела Магониса и будет рассматриваться в Эстонии
- 15.01.2018 Latraps вложит около 7 млн. евро в строительство зерновых комплексов в Даугавпилсе и Салдусе
- 15.01.2018 Marriott International to open the AC Hotel Riga in 2019
- 15.01.2018 Tallinna Sadam планирует реконструкцию терминала D в мае 2018 года
- 15.01.2018 KVV Liepajas metalurgs продадут с аукционов
- 15.01.2018 Причалы Клайпедского порта реконструируют латвийская Latvijas tilti и литовская Borta
- 15.01.2018 Японское рейтинговое агентство R&I повысило кредитный рейтинг Латвии
- 15.01.2018 Semarah Hotels invest EUR 30 mln in new 5-star Grand Poet Hotel in Riga