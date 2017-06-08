Six face prosecution over forgery of documents during street repairs in Riga

The Prosecutor General’s Office has launched the prosecution of six persons over an alleged forgery of documents during renovation works on Krisjana Barona Street in Riga. The six persons are currently being presented with the charges laid against them, Una Reke, a spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General’s Office, told LETA.

If found guilty, the defendants might face imprisonment of up to three years, community service or a fine.

There are also two legal entities featuring in the case, and if the prosecutor decides to send the case to court, the judge may have to rule on sanctions also for these legal entities.

The Prosecutor General’s Office is not giving more detailed information about the case for now.

As reported, the Corruption Prevention Bureau (KNAB) asked to launch criminal prosecution against six persons for forgery of documents during repairs of Krisjana Barona Street in Riga, and to also call too legal entities to justice. KNAB underscored that investigation of the case has required considerable work of investigators, revising a large number of documents and interviewing a large number of persons in relation to the criminal case.

Road construction firm Binders has already said it has been informed about looming sanctions over the repairs carried out on Barona Street but the company vehemently rejected the accusations.

The criminal procedure on alleged crimes was launched in October 2016. Among the suspects, there are two officials of the Riga City Council transport department, one of which is not working in the department any more.

Riga City Council transport department representative Una Ahuna-Ozola did not reveal in a conversation with LETA which persons have been given the status of suspects in the criminal case and whether these officials are still working in their positions.

As reported, KNAB said in October that there was evidence obtained that a state official has forged documents in the procurement organized by the Riga City Council transport department.

Forgery of documents or presentation or use of forged documents carry a sentence of up to two years in jail, community work or a fine.

The Corruption Prevention Bureau also raided Binders road construction firm, which renovated Krisjana Barona Street's surfacing, and seized some documents.

LETA also reported that repairs of Krisjana Barona Street in Riga cost EUR 2.6 million, while repairs of sidewalks cost EUR 900,000. The quality of the street renovation has brought up public criticism.