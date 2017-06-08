Construction, Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 15.01.2018, 13:38
Six face prosecution over forgery of documents during street repairs in Riga
If found guilty, the defendants might face imprisonment of up to three
years, community service or a fine.
There are also two legal entities featuring in the case, and if the
prosecutor decides to send the case to court, the judge may have to rule on
sanctions also for these legal entities.
The Prosecutor General’s Office is not giving more detailed information
about the case for now.
As reported, the Corruption Prevention Bureau (KNAB) asked to launch
criminal prosecution against six persons for forgery of documents during
repairs of Krisjana Barona Street in Riga, and to also call too legal entities
to justice. KNAB underscored that investigation of the case has required
considerable work of investigators, revising a large number of documents and
interviewing a large number of persons in relation to the criminal case.
Road construction firm Binders has already said it has been informed about
looming sanctions over the repairs carried out on Barona Street but the company
vehemently rejected the accusations.
The criminal procedure on alleged crimes was launched in October 2016.
Among the suspects, there are two officials of the Riga City Council transport
department, one of which is not working in the department any more.
Riga City Council transport department representative Una Ahuna-Ozola did
not reveal in a conversation with LETA which persons have been given the status
of suspects in the criminal case and whether these officials are still working
in their positions.
As reported, KNAB said in October that there was evidence obtained that a
state official has forged documents in the procurement organized by the Riga
City Council transport department.
Forgery of documents or presentation or use of forged documents carry a
sentence of up to two years in jail, community work or a fine.
The Corruption Prevention Bureau also raided Binders road construction
firm, which renovated Krisjana Barona Street's surfacing, and seized some
documents.
LETA also reported that repairs of Krisjana Barona Street in Riga cost EUR
2.6 million, while repairs of sidewalks cost EUR 900,000. The quality of the
street renovation has brought up public criticism.
