Estonian Skinest Rail allowed to make final takeover bid for Latvian DLRR

BC, Tallinn/Riga, 11.01.2018.



The Latvian financial watchdog, the Finance and Capital Market Commission, has given its permission to Estonia's Skinest Rail to make final takeover bid for the shares in the Latvian train engine repair company Daugavpils Lokomotivju Remonta Rupnica (DLRR), writes LETA, according to the statement submitted to the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.