Construction, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Investments, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 11.01.2018, 11:01
Vesterbacka planning to open Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel in 2024
"It would be a nice Christmas present," Vesterbacka said at
a presentation in Helsinki on Wednesday. He added that the construction of the
tunnel should take five years but possible delays must be taken into account
when setting a deadline.
Vesterbacka said that the construction of the tunnel will cost 15 billion
euros and the project will pay off in 37 years. He added that the tunnel must
be built future-proof so that it could be conveniently updated as technology
develops. "We do not build tunnels every day," he said.
Vesterbacka has also previously said that 70% of the necessary money would
be raised from Chinese investors and the rest from local pension funds and
investors.
The first of the four stops on the tunnel's path would be in Tallinn, the
second 15 kilometers from Helsinki, the third near the Aalto University campus
at Otaniemi, and the fourth at Helsinki airport. Vesterbacka said that the trip
from Tallinn to Helsinki airport should take 20-25 minutes in the future.
According to the plans laid out by Vesterbacka, trains would be moving in
the tunnel at speeds of 350-400 kilometers per hour. He said that this is not a
big challenge technically, but the tunnel could be built in record time.
Vesterbacka's project is completely separate from the national plans of
Finland and Estonia. The preliminary EU analysis concerning the
Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel planned by the state should be completed in February
and possible construction could start in the 2030s.
- 11.01.2018 Riga included on TripAdvisor's Destinations on the Rise list for 2018
- 11.01.2018 Enefit Solutions to supply metal structures for UK power plant
- 11.01.2018 Democrats’ report warns of Russian meddling across Europe
- 11.01.2018 Lithuania's EU-harmonized annual inflation made 3.7% in December
- 11.01.2018 Viciunu Grupe buys distribution company in France
- 11.01.2018 Tallinn Tech University to help develop shipbuilding in Saaremaa
- 11.01.2018 Грузооборот малого латвийского порта Мерсрагс сократился на 5,6%
- 10.01.2018 In November, exports of goods increased by 8% and imports by 9% in Estonia
- 10.01.2018 Estonian Railways registers 1% drop in freight volumes in 2017
- 10.01.2018 Foreign investors in Latvia show improved sentiment