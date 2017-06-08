Cargo turnover in Riga Freeport down 9.2% in 2017

The Riga Freeport reloaded 33.675 million tons of cargo in 2017, which is by 9.2% less than in 2016, the port reported LETA.

Bulk cargos accounted for 20.916 million tons of the annual cargo turnover last year, down 6.6% from 2016. Handling of general cargos rose 8% year-on-year to 7.031 million tons, and reloading of liquid cargos fell 29.9% to 5.728 million tons.

Coal prevailed among the cargos reloaded in the Freeport of Riga in 2017 at 35% or 11.776 million tons, down 11.4% year-on-year.





Oil products made up 16.8% of all cargos handled in the port last year, followed by container cargos with 13%, timber with 8% and chemical cargos with 7.2%.





In December 2017, the port reloaded 2.558 million tons of cargo, including 1.534 million tons of bulk cargos, 601,900 tons of general cargos and 421,700 tons of liquid cargos.





In 2016, the Freeport of Riga handled 37.07 million tons, down 5.5% from 2015.





Riga is the largest Latvian port in terms of both cargo turnover and passengers.