Wednesday, 10.01.2018, 22:40
Cargo turnover in Riga Freeport down 9.2% in 2017
Bulk cargos accounted for 20.916 million tons of the annual cargo turnover
last year, down 6.6% from 2016. Handling of general cargos rose 8% year-on-year
to 7.031 million tons, and reloading of liquid cargos fell 29.9% to 5.728
million tons.
Coal prevailed among the cargos reloaded in the Freeport of Riga in 2017 at
35% or 11.776 million tons, down 11.4% year-on-year.
Oil products made up 16.8% of all cargos handled in the port last
year, followed by container cargos with 13%, timber with 8% and chemical cargos
with 7.2%.
In December 2017, the port reloaded 2.558 million tons
of cargo, including 1.534 million tons of bulk cargos, 601,900 tons of
general cargos and 421,700 tons of liquid cargos.
In 2016, the Freeport of Riga handled 37.07 million tons, down 5.5% from
2015.
Riga is the largest Latvian port in terms of both cargo turnover and passengers.
