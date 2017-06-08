Latvia, Legislation, Society, Transport
Number of driving licenses issued in Latvia decreased by 9.8% in 2017
The Latvian Road Traffic Safety Directorate (CSDD) issued 19,373 driving licenses in 2017, down 9.8% from 2016, CSDD said, cites LETA.
Of all the driving licenses issued last year, 11,084 licenses were issued to women drivers, down 6.8% year-on-year, and 8,289 to men, down 13.5%.
As at January 1, 2018, there were 854,988 valid driving licenses in Latvia, or 0.8% more than a year ago. Of these licenses 42.1% or 359,997 were held by women and 57.9% or 494,991 licenses were held by men.
In 2016, CSDD issued 21,475 driving licenses, down from 21,608 licenses in 2015.
CSDD is a state-owned company registering motor vehicles in Latvia, issuing driving licenses and conducting road worthiness examinations of vehicles.
