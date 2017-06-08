EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Legislation, Lithuania, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 05.01.2018, 19:24
Lithuanian railways to pay EC fine for removed Renge tracks
BC, Vilnius, 05.01.2018.
The state-run railway company Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways, LG) will Friday pay the fine of nearly 28 million euros imposed by the European Commission (EC) for the dismantled railway stretch to Renge, Latvia, the company's CEO Mantas Bartuska confirmed to BNS, cites LETA.
The deadline for the fine is Jan. 7.
Mantas Dubauskas, spokesman for Lietuvos
Gelezinkeliai, said the fine would be paid from the accumulated reserve without
a bank guarantee. The company later intends to ask the EC to reduce the fine or
waive it – it can use the opportunity within six months, a period that expires
in early April.
In mid-December, filed a claim to the European Union's (EU) General Court
in Luxembourg over the fine for the railway stretch to Latvia removed a decade
ago.
Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai also plans to rebuild the 19-km railway tracks from Orlen Lietuva's
refinery in Mazeikiai, northern Lithuania, to the Latvian city of Renge.
